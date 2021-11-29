MANILA - Philippine Airlines on Monday released updated guidelines for arriving international passengers in compliance with the expansion of "Red" list countries by the country's coronavirus task force.

Effective Nov. 28, PAL said passengers should abide by the following:

Arrival protocols for GREEN and YELLOW countries or regions:

•Those in the "Green" list will now be subjected to the same quarantine and testing protocols that apply to arrivals from countries in the "Yellow" list classification

• According to the IATF, all arriving passengers the testing and quarantine protocols for all inbound international travelers in all ports of entry shall comply with the testing and quarantine protocols for “Yellow” list countries" except for countries under the "red" list

• Travelers from Hong Kong shall comply with protocols for "Yellow" list

Overseas Filipinos/OFWs/Eligible foreigners arriving from Green and Yellow countries:

• For fully vaccinated travelers with a negative RT-PCR test taken within 72 hours prior departure:

- Facility based quarantine until release of negative results

- 3rd day swabbing

- Self-monitoring until 14th day from arrival

• Without a negative RT-PCR test:

- Facility based quarantine until release of negative results

- 5th day swabbing

- Home quarantine until the 10th day from arrival

• For travelers who are unvaccinated, partially vaccinated or whose vaccination status cannot be independently validated:

- Facility based quarantine until release of negative results

- 7th day swabbing

- Home quarantine until the 14th day from arrival

The expanded list of red countries now includes:

• South Africa

• Botswana

• Namibia

• Zimbabwe

• Lesotho

• Eswatini and Mozambique

• Austria

• Czech Republic

• Hungary

• The Netherlands

• Switzerland

• Belgium

• Italy

"Inbound international travel shall not be allowed for all persons, regardless of vaccination status, coming from or who have been to Red List countries/regions within the last 14 days prior to arrival to any port of the Philippines," PAL said.

PAL said Filipinos returning through government-initiated or non-government initiated repatriation and Bayanihan flights may be allowed entry subject to prevailing protocols for red list countries which include:

•facility-based quarantine for 14 days

• testing on the 7th day, with day 1 being the date of arrival notwithstanding a negative RT-PCR result

The flag carrier said the IATF has also suspended Reso. 150-A or the entry of fully vaccinated foreign tourists of non-visa required countries from the Green list.

PAL said it operates flights to the following Green List countries:

• Indonesia

• Mainland China

• Hong Kong

• Taiwan

• Japan

• UAE

• Saudi Arabia

Passengers who wish to postpone their original flights can rebook, convert tickets to travel vouchers or refund the ticket costs, PAL said.

Gateways globally, including the Philippines, have once again tightened border entry due to the emergence of the COVID-19 Omicron variant.

