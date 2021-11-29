MANILA - The Department of Energy on Monday hit back at the Integrated Bar of the Philippines after the lawyers’ group last week called for the cancellation of Udenna Corp’s Malampaya deals which the DOE approved.

In a statement, the DOE said the IBP issued “a sweeping statement against the Malampaya transaction without first checking the facts and applicable laws.”

The IBP last week said Udenna’s purchase of Chevron and Shell’s stakes in Malampaya may endanger the country's interests.

It said, “a buyer who is not technically and financially capable of operating Malampaya may tap companies from foreign countries having adverse interests in the West Philippine Sea dispute.”

The DOE meanwhile accused the IBP of falling “victim to hearsay and sheer allegations,” and said the Department “and its officials have been unduly maligned.”

“All these—tending to erode public confidence in the DOE—are unbecoming of the very institution whose mission is “to improve the administration of justice,” the DOE said.

The DOE said it will respond to any allegation against it in the proper forum and in due time.

DOE Secretary Alfonso Cusi and Udennna Corp chairman and CEO Dennis Uy are facing a graft complaint before the Ombudsman over Udenna’s acquisition of 90 percent of Malampaya.

The people behind the complaint claim the deal was anomalous and disadvantageous to the country.

Several business groups have also urged the government and the Senate to throughly investigate the deal.

