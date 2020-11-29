Firms, groups may request to get their RFID sticker installed: Skyway

A man lines up for the AutoSweep RFID installation at the SLEX C5 toll plaza in Taguig City on November 27, 2020. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - A group of persons or companies with several vehicles may request to get their RFID installed, the Skyway O&M Corporation said Sunday.

They may request through the website www.autosweeprfid.com, according to Manuel Bonoan, CEO of Skyway O&M Corporation.

"We will continue yung sinasabi naming caravan. Kung merong nagre-request, let’s say, subdivisions o kaya mga corporate entities na may maraming sasakyan, is-eschedule namin at pinupuntahan ng mga tao namin," he told ABS-CBN's TeleRadyo.

(We will continue what we call the caravan. If anyone, let's say, subdivisions or corporate entities with many vehicles request, we will schedule them and our personnel will go to them.)

RFID stickers and its installation are free, but motorists will have to pay an initial load of P200 for class 1 or small vehicles, Bonoan said.

"Ilo-load sa card ninyo kaagad. Sa inyo po yun, magagamit ninyo po kaagad habang bumabagtas ng expressway," he said.

(It will be loaded to your card immediately. It's yours, you can use it right away while traversing the expressway.)

The public is urged to get their RFID stickers installed by toll authorities to test its effectivity, Bonoan added.

"'Di po kami nag-o-online selling sa SMC Tollways. Gusto namin ma-test kung uubra ang dinikit namin o hindi," he said.

(We at SMC Tollways don't sell online. We want to test if the RFID sticker we installed works or not.)

Motorists may get their RFID stickers installed beyond December 1 and until Jan. 11 in all tollways, the Department of Transportation earlier said.

"Lahat ng toll lanes natin mula Dec. 1 hanggang moratorium ng Jan. 11, bukas lahat 'yan because RFID lahat ito. Kahit saan sila pumasok na lane, pwede sila itabi at dun na lang sila lalagyan ng sticker," Bonoan said.

(All of our toll lanes from Dec 1 until the moratorium on Jan. 11 are open for installation since they're all RFID. Whichever lane they enter, they can be accommodated for the installation of the sticker.)

