BDO waives remittance fee for donations to typhoon victims until yearend

Banco De Oro. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News/file

MANILA - BDO Remit said Sunday it waived fees on overseas donations for typhoon victims in the country until December 31.

It said overseas Filipinos may remit their donations free of service charge via any BDO Remit office abroad to BDO Foundation Inc., the Philippine Red Cross, ABS-CBN Lingkod Kapamilya Foundation, Inc., and GMA Kapuso Foundation, Inc.

"The year 2020 has been very challenging. But we have to recover, and we have to be there for our Kabayans who are in dire need of help. Hopefully, with this, we can encourage more donations from our overseas Filipinos to those adversely affected by the recent typhoons," said Genie Gloria, BDO senior vice president and remittance head.

Typhoon Ulysses (international name: Vamco), the latest in a series of typhoons that lashed the country beginning October, affected over 4.6 million people across different regions, killed at least 73, and damaged over 141,000 houses after inundating vast swaths of Luzon.

It left nearly P11.8 billion in damage to infrastructure, more than P7.2 billion in damage to agriculture, and P12.19 billion damage to educational materials, authorities said.