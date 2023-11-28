Stock markets retreat as oil prices dip ahead of OPEC+

A file photograph showing pumping units sihouetted against a setting sun work continuously in an oil field near Los Angeles, California USA 11 March 2008. Paul Buck, EPA-EFE/File

NEW YORK -- Global stocks drifted lower Monday, with investors pointing to equity buying fatigue, while oil prices declined ahead of a closely watched meeting of crude exporters.

After four straight weeks of gains in New York, "today's price action, resembled a tired market," said Briefing.com analyst Patrick O'Hare.

Still, major US indices lost only between 0.1 percent and 0.2 percent, a small enough decline that suggests "participants aren't looking to sell anything in earnest, just yet," O'Hare said.

The retreat in equities comes after a recent run-up across world stock markets fueled by bets the US central bank has finished lifting interest rates as inflation comes down and the jobs market comes off the boil.

The main focus this week is the release Thursday of the personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index, the Federal Reserve's preferred gauge of inflation.

"These numbers will be closely scrutinized for insights into inflation trends and their potential implications for monetary policy decisions," said SPI Asset Management's Stephen Innes.

"While the current backdrop does not signify 'mission accomplished' in terms of addressing inflation, policymakers must now focus on planning for the next phase of the economic battle."

Other key US reports include a survey of the manufacturing sector and the Conference Board's report on consumer confidence, which could hint at what to expect from the holiday shopping season.

Eyes are also on developments at OPEC after the group and its allies, notably Russia, delayed a meeting aimed at agreeing production quotas, with some African countries said to be baulking at Saudi Arabian calls for more cuts.

The group is thought to be close to reaching an agreement that could see the Saudis and Russia extend output reductions into the new year.

OANDA analyst Craig Erlam said the OPEC+ group has shown in the past it usually can get a deal done, even if Saudi Arabia and Russia need shoulder bigger cuts.

"But the question is how far they'll push it, given the recent trend in oil prices and increasing concerns around global growth next year," said Erlam.

Crude prices have fallen in recent weeks as demand is seen coming down owing to slowing economies, particularly China's, and the Middle East conflict appears to not have expanded to include other countries in the region.

