Senate OKs P5.77-trillion national budget for 2024

MANILA — The Senate on Tuesday approved the government's P5.768 trillion fiscal spending for 2024.

House Bill No. 8980 had 21 affirmative votes, 0 negative vote, and one abstention, said Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri.

Senate Minority Leader Aquilino "Koko" Pimentel abstained while Senators Pia and Alan Peter Cayetano were absent during the session.

“Before we proceed, we’re back to the basic issue of the propriety of the certification of the President of a bill which is a in the regular course of the business of the legislator," said Pimentel.

"So I will not object anymore, I will just make a manifestation of my continuing objection to the use of a presidential certification for the budget when I do not see any emergency or calamity right before us which will be addressed by the certification. Because of this issue, I will advance my vote, Im abstaining,” he added.

Senate Deputy Minority Leader Risa Hontiveros was among those who voted in the affirmative and said she would submit an explanation for her vote.

The 2024 budget was certified urgent by President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. last September.

In an earlier Palace briefing, Finance Secretary Benjamin Diokno said next year's government budget might be approved by the President around mid-December.

— Johnson Manabat, ABS-CBN News