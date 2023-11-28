REVIEW: Shooting Baguio with the HONOR 90 Lite

The HONOR 90 Lite. Art Fuentes, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - The HONOR 90 Lite is a budget-friendly phone that packs a 100MP camera. If you’re looking for a daily driver that can do some light gaming and produce some decent photos, this sub-P13k phone is worth a look.

But if you want to produce content, this is probably not the gadget for you. While it does feature a 100MP sensor and takes decent shots, video is a bit lacking.

During a recent trip to Baguio, I got to test the phone and it performed pretty well for a gadget in its price range.

But first the specs: It features a MediaTek Dimensity 6020 processor, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage.

The HONOR 90 Lite features a 100MP camera. Art Fuentes, ABS-CBN News

It has a 6.7-inch IPS LCD display with a 2388x1080 resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate.

The phone also has a 100MP triple rear camera, and a 4500mAh battery with 22.5W fast charging. It also supports 5G connectivity and runs on Android 13 with Magic UI 7.1.

It comes in three colors: Cyan Lake, Titanium Silver, and Midnight Black, with a matte back cover that is resistant to fingerprint smudging.

I got to test the black variant, and I have to say, it does look pretty good.

The phone also has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, NFC, and Hi-Res audio, but no headphone jack.

Its display is bright and sharp, with a punch-hole cutout for the 16MP selfie camera. Scrolling and animations are smooth and fluid.

The phone's performance is decent, thanks to the MediaTek Dimensity 6020 chipset and 8GB of RAM. The phone can handle most daily tasks and casual games without any lag or stutter. Storage meanwhile is pretty generous at 256GB.

While 90Hz is good enough for most games, it would have been better if the refresh was at 120Hz.

The camera of the phone is pretty good, especially the 100MP main lens that can capture detailed and vivid photos in bright light, though with a slight bluish bias.

Baguio City photos taken with the HONOR 90 Lite. Art Fuentes, ABS-CBN News

It takes good interior shots. But if the scene is not well-lit, there is some clipping of details and oversharpening–this is more noticeable when using the wide angle camera. The main 1x camera does just fine.

Baguio, especially Camp John Hay, really takes on a different aura during the ‘ber’ months, and I wanted to capture that Christmassy feel during our visit there with this phone.

Baguio City at night taken with the HONOR 90 Lite. Art Fuentes, ABS-CBN News

Night shots of the Christmas lights and displays were OK. You can't really expect premium midrange, much less flagship levels of night photography performance on this phone.

The 2x zoom is pretty handy when you want to take portraits, and the 0.6x or ultra-wide is OK for shooting landscapes. The quality of the zooms however is what you would expect at this price range. The selfie camera is also good enough.

Taken with the HONOR 90 Lite

Video meanwhile is limited to 1080p at 30fps, which is not exactly what you’d want if you’re looking to produce content. There is no video stabilization either. If you're moving, the video can be very shaky.

The battery life of the phone is very good, as it can last for a whole day of moderate use. The 22.5W fast charging can charge the phone from zero to half in 30 minutes, which is convenient.

The HONOR 90 Lite is a good phone for its price of P12,990. If you are looking for a phone that can do the basics and offer some extra features, such as the 100MP camera and the 90Hz display, then the HONOR 90 Lite might be a good choice for you.

It’s definitely not a content creation phone, so you better not have any illusions about becoming an influencer with this gadget.