Marcos urged to certify as urgent 4 tax measures

MANILA - The Department of Finance is asking President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to certify as urgent at least four tax revenue measures to help fund the proposed P5.73 trillion national budget for 2024.

Finance Secretary Benjamin Diokno said the new taxes are also needed to attain the 5.1 percent deficit-to-GDP target for 2024.

Diokno said Marcos is urged to act on the following bills: Package 4 of the Comprehensive Tax Reform Program (CTRP), the Value Added Tax on Digital Service Providers, and the Excise Tax on Single-Use Plastic Bags.

“So, we ask the President to act on the following request, these are some tax measures – VAT on digital services; excise tax on single-use plastic – this is for climate change proposal. Ito namang VAT on digital services – this is based on fairness kasi kung bibili ka sa brick-and-mortar store or regular store nagbabayad ka ng VAT bakit hindi ka na lang magbayad sa digital service,” Diokno said in a Palace briefing.

The bills are currently in the advanced stages in the Senate Ways and Means Committee.

Diokno said that once approved, these measures are expected to generate revenues amounting to P32 Billion or 0.1 percent of the country’s GDP.

The Finance Chief said they are also asking the President to certify as urgent the Excise Tax on Sweetened Beverages and Junk Food, which is expected to generate P75.7 Billion in revenues for the government.

Diokno said they have also asked Marcos to encourage local government units to expand their revenue sources to support local and national growth. He said despite its broad powers to raise sources of revenue, LGUs continue to be dependent on the national government for funds.

“Ever since, I can remember, the LGUs are in surplus position whereas the national government is in a deficit position. And noon time namin, I think one of the reasons is that, the LGUs by nature or LGU officials by nature are kind of shy to invest in some projects,” Diokno said.

The Finance Chief said local government executives are limited by their short term of office, which prevents them from exploring possible revenue sources.

“Kasi, in fact, the LGUs can borrow money. But they are not borrowing money and ang vision nila, is iyong term of office nila is three years. So, you spend one year preparing your feasibility study, etcetera, tapos ipe-present mo iyon sa bangko, year two, so tatakbo naman siya ng reelection wala pa siyang napapakita, pero may utang siya. So, mga baka ganoong isyu,” Diokno said.

The Finance Chief said they also want the President to encourage LGUs to boost their spending, as he noted local governments’ “low absorptive capacity to improve the quality of public goods and services that they are supposed to deliver.”

“So, kumbaga sinasabi natin sa LGUs ‘Bilis-bilisan naman ninyo ang paggastos ng pera,’” Diokno said.

‘FASTEST-GROWING ECONOMY’

Meanwhil Diokno also said the Philippines will hit its growth target this year and further accelerate expansion in the coming years.



“So, we are confident that the economy will grow by around 6 percent, that’s the lower end of our growth target of 6 to 7 percent this year and we will continue to grow at around 6.5 percent to 8 percent for the rest of President’s Marcos’ term,” Diokno said.

He said the country is the fastest growing economy in Southeast Asia and is poised to outgrow its peers in East Asia and the Pacific.



“Now, if you look at the performance of the Philippines compared to other ASEAN countries including China here, we are the fastest growing economies in Asia, – 5.9 percent, that’s the third quarter growth; and then compared to Vietnam is 5.3 percent, Indonesia is 4.9 percent; 4.9 percent for China; Malaysia 3.3 percent; and Singapore, 0.7 percent,” he said.

The Philippines grew 5.9 percent in the third quarter of 2023, which was higher 4.3 percent clip in the second quarter, but still below the 6.4 percent growth in the first quarter.

For the country to hit the government’s target of at least 6 percent growth for 2023, GDP needs to grow at least 7.2 percent in the fourth quarter.