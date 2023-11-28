DITO launches new business unit, eyes SMEs, LGUs

A DITO Telecommunity booth sells sim cards in Quezon City on May 31, 2021. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News/File.

MANILA -- DITO Telecommunity on Tuesday said it is eyeing to service small businesses and local government units with the launch of its newest unit called DITO Business.

DITO Business aims to provide 5G connectivity and other business solutions mostly to SMEs (small and medium-sized enterprises).

DITO CEO Ernesto Alberto said the telco wants to help entrepreneurs improve their operations through faster internet connection and other suite of business tools such as cybersecurity and data privacy consultations.

“We’d like to target the underserved SMEs as primary partner, provider, enabler to their digital requirements. And then segueing into initially as backup, highly resilient and quality backup for large and multinational enterprises with mission critical work,” said Alberto.

DITO is also planning to serve government agencies, particularly local government units, in digitizing government services at the city or municipal level.

“With the emergence of digital native younger politicians, I think there is a clamor for this digitally-adept constituencies to ask for their younger leaders that they deliver and provide public services through digital means,” Alberto said.

DITO Chief Revenue Officer Adel Tamano said DITO’s 5G connection will benefit small businesses and local government units in the long run as they are utilizing the latest technology or only pure 5G, compared to other telcos.

He also asserted that the government need not worry despite DITO being partly owned by China Telecommunications Corporation.

The local government can, in fact, benefit from the technological advancements being used in China, he said.

“We can get from our technology partner which is Chinatel. They have so many used cases smart cities, you have traffic, health, you have robotics, smart warehouses. It’s actually easy for us to get it and translate it into the Philippine context,” he said.

Despite the stake of Chinatel, DITO has repeatedly emphasized that it is a Filipino company and that it is run and operated by Filipinos.

“We deserve the trust of local government because we remain a Filipino company,” Tamano said.

DITO will formally launch DITO Business in the first quarter next year, but already it has opened its doors to some businesses today. The launch of its new unit is expected to be among the drivers of the growth for the company which eyes nearly 10 million subscribers by yearend.