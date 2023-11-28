Century Properties acquires residential venture

A model unit of PHirst Park homes by Century Properties. Handout photo

MANILA — Century Properties Group on Tuesday said it has fully acquired PHirst, a business that caters to first-time homebuyers.

The property developer said its board of directors in May approved the company’s acquisition of a substantial 40-percent ownership stake previously held by Mitsubishi Corporation in two entities, PHirst Park Homes, Inc. (PPHI) and Tanza Properties, Inc. (TPI).

PPHI was launched in 2017. It aims to launch 15 projects by 2023, which it set out to do with Mitsubishi Corp 5 years ago, Century Properties said.

Century said PHirst thrives in its core affordable product line (P1.5 to P3.5 million) with its PHirst Park Homes Gapan in Nueva Ecija, and the PHirst Impressions Batulao in Nasugbu, Batangas.

It also has its brands PHirst Sights Bay for socialized and economic segments, PHirst Editions Batulao for the mid-income market, and PHirst Centrale Hermosa, a mixed-use township.

PHirst will launch two more projects before the end of the year, bringing its total portfolio to 21.

"We are committed to addressing the housing needs of first-time homebuyers...we now have a platform to address the entire spectrum of the country’s housing backlog,” said Century Pacific Group president and chief executive officer Marco Antonio.

