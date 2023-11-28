AirAsia offers 'Buy 1 Free 1' hotel stay, 22 pct flight discount

MANILA -- Budget carrier Air Asia is offering "Buy 1 Free 1" hotel stays to users of their app this holiday season.

In a statement, Air Asia said users of their airasia Superapp can get one night free in selected hotels in Manila, Kuala Lumpur, Bangkok, and Jakarta, when making hotel reservations on their phone.

All they have to do is visit the "Hotels" tab on the app and pick two consecutive nights of their choice in hotels where the offer is valid.

In Manila, the offers are available at Hotel 101, The Fort and Hotel Lucky Chinatown.

The low-cost airline also said it is offering discounted fare tickets for passengers who will fly in early January.

AirAsia said it is knocking 22 percent off on flights–from P79 to P449 one-way base fare for domestic flights and from P479 to P2,838 for international flights–with their 22nd birthday sale.

These flights must be booked from November 27 to December 3, while travel time is from January 8 to September 30, 2024.