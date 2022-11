A pedestrian walks past a display showing closing information of Tokyo's Nikkei Stock Average in Tokyo, Japan, March 4, 2022. Kimimasa Mayama, EPA-EFE

TOKYO - Tokyo shares drifted lower Monday morning as the global high-tech sector faces pressure.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index eased 0.31 percent, or 86.81 points, to 28,196.22, while the broader Topix index fell 0.16 percent, or 3.17 points, to 2,014.83.

RELATED VIDEO: