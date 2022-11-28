Smashburger opened its second full bar restaurant that offers high-quality burgers, first-class cocktails, and draft beers. Handout



MANILA –– US-based burger restaurant Smashburger opened a new store in New York City as part of its parent Jollibee Foods Corp's aggressive expansion plans in the region.

The new store is located in the Upper East Side at 804 Lexington Ave. in New York, and is part of the 8 newly opened stores this year, JFC said in a statement.

Aside from burgers, the new shop has a full-service bar offers ice-cold beers on draft and cans along with cocktails, the Philippines' largest restaurant operator said.

"Smashburger is continuing its efforts to elevate the overall fast-casual dining experience with the opening of our second full bar restaurant in New York City,” said Smashburger President Carl Bachmann.

"More and more diners are looking for a place they can socialize and eat out, and the Upper East Side and the surrounding community now have the opportunity to enjoy a high-quality burger with first-class cocktails and draft beers in a fun environment," he added.

JFC took full ownership of Smashburger 2018, in line with its vision of becoming one of the top 5 restaurant companies in the world.

JFC said it plans to open more stores this year as part of its plans to expand in North America.

The group's homegrown brand Jollibee in August opened a branch located in Times Square in New York City.

