Philippine Airlines' De Havilland Dash 8 -400 New Generation aircraft as it landed at Loakan Airport in Baguio City. PAL will open the Cebu - Baguio route on Dec. 16. Photo: Cielo Villaluna, PAL

MANILA - Philippine Airlines said on Monday it successfully conducted a test flight to the Loakan Airport in Baguio City ahead of its planned Cebu - Baguio route opening on Dec. 16.

Flight PR 6230 department Manila for the test flight at 10:39 a.m. on Nov. 28, touch down at Loakan Airport was at 11:30 a.m., it said.

PAL said opening the Baguio route is a homage to the flag carrier's beginnings. PAL first flew to Baguio from Manila as a newly incorporated airline on March 15, 1941.

"This flight is proof that it's all systems go for the official opening of PAL's Cebu - Baguio route," PAL Spokesperson Cielo Villaluna said.

The airline said it has been working with the Department of Transportation, the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines and the local government of Baguio to make the test flight happen.

PAL's test flight to Baguio was operated by Captain Anthony Larena, Captain Vincent Almeda, and Cabin Crew team members Dawn Andrade, Sharon Francisco, and Michelle Mariano using a De Havilland Dash 8 -400 New Generation aircraft, the airline said.

Starting Dec. 16, PAL said it would operate 4 flights per week for the route.

FROM THE ARCHIVES: