Oil firms slash pump prices Nov. 29

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Nov 28 2022 10:02 AM

MANILA - Prices of gasoline, kerosene and diesel will be reduced on Nov. 29, petroleum firms announced Monday.

The following price adjustments will take effect on Tuesday.

PILIPINAS SHELL

  • Gasoline P0.85 per liter rollback
  • Kerosene P2.65 per liter rollback
  • Diesel P3.95 per liter rollback

-- with a report from Alvin Elchico, ABS-CBN News

