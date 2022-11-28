Oil firms slash pump prices Nov. 29

MANILA - Prices of gasoline, kerosene and diesel will be reduced on Nov. 29, petroleum firms announced Monday.

The following price adjustments will take effect on Tuesday.

PILIPINAS SHELL

Gasoline P0.85 per liter rollback

Kerosene P2.65 per liter rollback

Diesel P3.95 per liter rollback

-- with a report from Alvin Elchico, ABS-CBN News

