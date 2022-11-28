Home > Business Oil firms slash pump prices Nov. 29 ABS-CBN News Posted at Nov 28 2022 10:02 AM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber MANILA - Prices of gasoline, kerosene and diesel will be reduced on Nov. 29, petroleum firms announced Monday. The following price adjustments will take effect on Tuesday. PILIPINAS SHELL Gasoline P0.85 per liter rollback Kerosene P2.65 per liter rollback Diesel P3.95 per liter rollback Refresh this page for updates. -- with a report from Alvin Elchico, ABS-CBN News Price rollback for gas, kerosene, diesel set on November 22 Diesel prices could drop by as much as P4 next week Gas, kerosene, diesel price rollback set for October 25 RELATED VIDEO: Watch more News on iWantTFC Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber ANC, ANC Top, gas prices, rollback Read More: price rollback gasoline diesel kerosene gas gas prices Pilipinas Shell /sports/11/28/22/canada-win-their-first-davis-cup-title-in-beating-australia/overseas/11/28/22/china-arrests-journalist-covering-covid-protests/business/11/28/22/airasia-adds-taipei-osaka-flights-in-december/sports/11/28/22/bengals-beat-titans-as-dolphins-chiefs-make-it-five-in-a-row/business/11/28/22/megaworlds-geri-to-build-luxury-residential-project-in-cavite