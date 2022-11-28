AirAsia adds Taipei, Osaka flights in December

MANILA - AirAsia on Monday said flights to Taipei in Taiwan and Osaka in Japan would reopen in December as it expands its international network to cater to increasing demand.

Flights to Narita, meanwhile, will reopen in January, AirAsia Philippines CEO Ricky Isla told ANC.

"We’re practically open in all domestic operations and we’re building up our international flights," Isla said.

Domestic flights, on the other hand, have "achieved 100 percent of pre-COVID levels" at least from Manila, Isla said.

November is gearing up to finish with the highest number of passengers flown inbound and outbound, he said.

Isla said although demand has significantly improved, returning to pre-pandemic level overall could happen by the second quarter of 2023 due to the "catching up" that needs to be done for international including China.