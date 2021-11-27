MANILA - Unilever on Friday said Filipinos should take advantage of its digital rewards program to earn points through U-COIN which it launched in 2020.

The program was introduced to keep up with the Filipino consumers' changing behavior due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it said.

Since the launch, its user base has grown to over 1 million, Unilever Philippines Country Media Director Dennis Perez said.

“Within a few short months, in a market saturated with loyalty programs, we were able to grow our U-COIN user base to over one million users, and the numbers are still growing," he said.

The pandemic has prompted businesses, shoppers and even payment operators' shift to digital. But Unilever said it has found a way to make rewards more exciting.

“With more and more consumers turning to digital, we at Unilever Philippines wanted to help make that experience as engaging and, yes, as rewarding, as possible," Unilever Philippines Digital Hub Lead & U-COIN Co-Lead Wence Wenceslao said.

Consumers can collect U-COIN rewards and use the points to redeem products, Unilever said. It can be used in a "diverse selection" of the country's biggest brands, it said.

What made U-COIN different is that benefits start upon sign up with options to earn more by interacting with official Unilever Philippines channels or by shopping at USTORE, the company said. [USTORE ustore.com.ph]

To join the U-COIN program, consumers just need to visit ucoin.com.ph and register.