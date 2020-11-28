PAL to launch RT-PCR testing site in Manila for passengers exiting PH

MANILA—Philippine Airlines on Saturday announced it would launch its own RT-PCR testing center in Manila on December 1 for passengers flying out of the Philippines.

PAL said the test results would be released within 12 to 24 hours, and PAL ticket holders are eligible for a P500 discount off the P4,500 regular rate.

The RT-PCR testing center will be located at the Philippine Airlines Learning Center in Ermita, Manila. According to PAL, Detoxicare Molecular Diagnostics Laboratory is the testing site’s Department of Health-accredited partner.

Upon entering the testing facility, PAL passengers must present their ID, PAL ticket, and QR code indicating that one has completed registration on the airline’s passenger profile and health declaration form.

PAL passengers may access the form in this link.

“Except for flights to the US, Canada, and Australia, all passengers must register and accomplish the online Passenger Profile and Health Declaration Form as early as 5 days before departure,” the statement from PAL read.

Drive-through or walk-in testing will be available, PAL said. The testing site accepts cash, credit or debit cards, GCash or Paypal, among others.

The testing facility will be open from Monday to Sunday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. “with no noon break.”

For a list of countries where PAL flies to and which require RT-PCR tests, the public can access the link here:

PAL currently has 8 other testing partners with more than 50 branches available within Metro Manila, Cavite, Pampanga, Bulacan, Rizal, Laguna, Batangas, Iloilo, and Cebu.

The public can visit www.philippineairlines.com for the full list of the airline’s testing partners.

“The testing fee and release of results vary among testing partners,” said PAL.

Passengers should proceed to the airline partner’s testing facility, present their ID, PAL ticket, QR Code which indicates the completion of registration through PAL’s Passenger Profile and Health Declaration Form.

