Business Mentor: Tips on boosting your business amid the pandemic

Vendors showcase their wares as shoppers look for Christmas decorations at the Dapitan Arcade in Quezon City on October 23, 2020. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Many entrepreneurs may have lost hope in resurrecting their business, and I can’t blame them for feeling that way because the whole world was hit pretty hard by the pandemic.

The good thing is, the economy is slowly regaining traction as the government eased up quarantine restrictions on each city.

Do you feel lost on how to your business? You are not the only one feeling this way. But there are ways to kickstart your business after the long slump.

I have been trying to liven up the spirits of entrepreneurs. As entrepreneurs, we need to be strong and resilient. We just can’t simply walk away when disaster strikes. There is always a way to turn things around.

After many months of being forced to lock down the business, some entrepreneurs may think that the kind of products and services that they used to offer may not be as saleable as before. Therefore, entrepreneurs should look into other opportunities where they can earn. It is like starting from scratch all over again.

I hope that these tips would motivate you to pursue in rebuilding your business.

1. Find your niche

I can say that the safest kind of business to build these days is food. However, not everyone may be comfortable with this. Therefore, one should find a business they are passionate about.

2. Reinvent yourself

You need to adapt to your new business environment. If you choose to jump into another kind of business, make sure that you are emotionally and psychologically prepared. That would mean having to gather the right knowledge needed for the new business. Take time to learn the ins and outs of the business.

3. Define your brand

This is what some small business owners miss out on. They tend to offer several kinds of products and services to the point of losing sight of how they should be known. When we talk about branding, it is like thinking of how you would want your customers to remember you.

4. Build a strong online presence

The internet helped immensely when the pandemic hit us. A multitude of businesses have taken advantage of this platform as their means of marketing their products and services. On Facebook, the number of online sellers grew because many who lost their jobs due to the pandemic ventured into online selling.

5. Take calculated risks

There is no such thing as a perfect business plan because there will always come a time when something will come up and ruin everything that you had in mind. To get side-tracked, once in while, may be inevitable. Therefore, it is best to make decisions carefully so that there would only be minor setbacks in the business.

6. Surround yourself with like-minded people

No person can ever become successful if his mind is continuously being bombarded with negativity. What I mean is, a person should always feel inspired and motivated to do what he wants and not hear other people saying that he cannot make it or he is just wasting time and effort. It is truly so much easier to do your job if people around you give you a reason to go on.

7. Make your customer say, “WOW”!

Apart from providing great quality products and services, you should truly address the concerns of customers. They want to feel valued all the time, and when they do, they tend to come back and even encourage their friend to patronize the business.

Do you think you can make it through the storm? Of course, YOU CAN! Just keep in your heart and mind that you are capable of doing and that you always keep the faith.

------------------------------------

For more information, you may contact Armando "Butz" Bartolome

by email: business.mentor@butzbartolome.com

FB Page: Butz Bartolome

website: https://www.butzbartolome.com