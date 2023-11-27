Home  >  Business

Oil prices rise as November ends

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Nov 27 2023 09:45 AM | Updated as of Nov 27 2023 01:58 PM

Motorists queue for fuel at a gas station in Pasig City on Oct. 10, 2022. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News/File
MANILA — Oil firms on Monday announced that kerosene and diesel prices would increase this week. 

The following price hikes are effective on November 28, Tuesday:

PILIPINAS SHELL, SEAOIL (from 6 a.m.)
Gasoline - no price change
Kerosene - P0.65/L increase
Diesel - P0.30/L increase

CLEANFUEL (from 4:01 p.m.)
Gasoline - no movement
Diesel - P0.30/L increase

CALTEX (from 12:01 a.m.)
Gasoline - no price change
Kerosene - P0.65/L increase
Diesel - P0.30/L increase

JETTI PETROLEUM (from 6 a.m.)
Gasoline - no movement
Diesel - P0.30/L increase

More details to follow.

