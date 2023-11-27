Oil prices rise as November ends

MANILA — Oil firms on Monday announced that kerosene and diesel prices would increase this week.
The following price hikes are effective on November 28, Tuesday:
PILIPINAS SHELL, SEAOIL (from 6 a.m.)
Gasoline - no price change
Kerosene - P0.65/L increase
Diesel - P0.30/L increase
CLEANFUEL (from 4:01 p.m.)
Gasoline - no movement
Diesel - P0.30/L increase
CALTEX (from 12:01 a.m.)
Gasoline - no price change
Kerosene - P0.65/L increase
Diesel - P0.30/L increase
JETTI PETROLEUM (from 6 a.m.)
Gasoline - no movement
Diesel - P0.30/L increase
More details to follow.