Google to purge inactive accounts starting December

Do you have an unused Google Account but need to keep it? It is time for you to take action now.

Google is set to purge inactive Google Accounts as a security measure beginning in December 2023.

Inactive accounts are defined by Google as "an account that has not been used in the last two years." This means that once inactive accounts are deleted, users will no longer be able to access their saved data on Google products such as Google Workspace (Gmail, Docs, Drive, Meet, Calendar), Google Photos, or even watch YouTube.

Google stated in an updated policy that they are taking this precaution to avoid security risks.

"If an account hasn’t been used for an extended period of time, it is more likely to be compromised,” said VP, Product Management Ruth Kricheli. "These accounts are often vulnerable, and once an account is compromised, it can be used for anything from identity theft to a vector for unwanted or even malicious content, like spam."

However, the removal will only affect Google Accounts that are used for personal use; accounts created for users by their work, school, or other organizations will not be affected.

Ways to keep the account active

Logging in at least once every two years is the simplest way to maintain an active Google Account, according to Google.

Google will also consider the following activities in order to keep the account active:

Reading or sending an email

Using Google Drive

Watching a YouTube video

Downloading an app on the Google Play Store

Using Google Search

Using Sign in with Google to sign in to a third-party app or service

A Google Account is considered active even if it has not been used in the last two years if one or more of the following conditions are met:

Your Google Account was used to make a purchase of a Google product, app, service, or subscription that is current or ongoing.

Your Google Account contains a gift card with a monetary balance.

Your Google Account owns a published application or game with ongoing, active subscriptions or active financial transactions associated with them. This might be a Google Account that owns an App on the Google Play store.

Your Google Account manages an active minor account with Family Link.

Your Google Account has been used to purchase a digital item, for example, a book or movie.

Google said users will be notified if their accounts are about to be deleted by receiving email notifications in their Google Account or receiving notifications to their recovery email, if one exists.