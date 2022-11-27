MANILA —Prices of fireworks and pyrotechnics at the manufacturing hub of Bocaue in Bulacan have spiked, with some even doubling ahead of the holiday season.

According to Pyrotechnics Manufacturers and Dealers Association (PPMDAI) President Lea Alapide, higher prices of inputs such as imported chemicals, as well as surging costs of fuel and other firecracker ingredients have led to manufacturing cuts and lower inventories at local shops.

Some prices have doubled, and stocks remained limited and would not be enough to satisfy demand.

Alapide noted that prices for some aerial fireworks have increased by 100 percent, while other products such as kwitis and baby rockets saw their prices rise up by 75 percent.

"Ang demand hindi ma-meet. Talagang tataas kasi mataas na rin ang presyo ng chemicals, may inflation, pagtaas ng gas," Alapide said.

Stiffer competition from online sellers has also cut into the market, prompting the PPMDAI to ask government to clamp down on such transactions.

For PPMDAI, online fireworks sellers are unlicensed and not compliant with government safety regulations.

Alapide also cited recent incidents at illegal fireworks manufacturing shops in Bulacan and Cavite as reasons why the government must impose a crackdown on such activities.

Amid the challenging environment, manufacturers said they were hopeful the industry could bounce back after 3 lean years brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic and government's move to ban or limit the use of fireworks.

Alapide said they were also pushing the government to allow new players to come into the industry in a bid to discourage fly by night operations.

They have also called on the government to clarify its stance on fireworks, specifically small items such as sparklers which can be used safely by individuals in their own homes without the need to go to designated display areas.

Customers have already started buying fireworks in Bocaue, with foot traffic expected to spike as the holiday season nears.

Fireworks manufacturers also assured buyers that security preparations and safety precautions are being implemented at their stores.

