LOOK: DA issues new SRP for agri products in Metro Manila as Luzon reels from floods

Balintawak Market in Quezon City. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - The Department of Agriculture (DA) released an updated list of suggested retail prices for agricultural products commonly sold in wet markets around the metropolis.

The agency said, this will "allow retailers to realize reasonable profit, while ensuring that consumers are protected from profiteering.

The updated list is part of DA's Administrative Circular signed by Agriculture Secretary William Dar on Thursday, November 26, as Luzon implements a price freeze due to the pandemic and storms that ravaged the island the past month.

RICE

Local:

Special → P50/kilo

Premium →P45/kilo

Well-milled, P40/kilo

Imported:

Special → P52/kilo

Premium → P45/kilo

Well-milled → P36/kilo

LIVESTOCK & POULTRY

Beef rump → P380/kilo

Beef brisket → P300/kilo

Pork pigue/kasim → P260/kilo

Liempo → P290/kilo

Whole chicken → P140/kilo

Chicken egg (medium) → P6.50/piece;

FISH

Milkfish (bangus) → P160/kilo

Tilapia → P120/kilo

Roundscad (galunggong) imported → P140/kilo

Alumahan → P250/kilo

LOWLAND VEGETABLES

Ampalaya → P120/kilo

Sitaw → P100/kilo

Pechay (native) → P80/kilo

Squash → P30/kilo

Eggplant → P100/kilo

Tomato → P100/kilo

HIGHLAND VEGETABLES

Cabbage (Scorpio) → P70/kilo

Carrots → P80/kilo

Habitchuelas (Baguio beans) → P130/kilo

White potato → P70/kilo

Pechay (Baguio) → P80/kilo

Chayote → P40/kilo

FRUITS

Calamansi → P50/kilo

Banana (lakatan) → P90/kilo

Banana (latundan) → P70/kilo

Papaya → P60/kilo

Mango (carabao) → P150/kilo

SPICES

Red onion (local) → P160/kilo

Red onion (imported) → P120/kilo

White onion (imported) → P100/kilo

Garlic → P90/kilo

Ginger → P160/kilo

OTHER BASIC ITEMS:

Sugar (refined) → P50/kilo

Sugar (ashed) → P45/kilo

Sugar (brown) → P45/kilo

Cooking oil (palm) 350 ml → P25

Cooking oil (palm) 1 liter → P50

The prices, DA said will be implemented for two months or until another order regarding the SRP is issued earlier.

Sellers who violate the SRP may be fined between P5,000 and P2 million, and be imprisoned between 5 and 15 years.

DA urged consumers to report SRP violators: (02) 8920-0925 and da.consumersprotection@gmail.com.