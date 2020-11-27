Home  >  Business

LOOK: DA issues new SRP for agri products in Metro Manila as Luzon reels from floods

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Nov 27 2020 04:23 PM

Balintawak Market in Quezon City. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - The Department of Agriculture (DA) released an updated list of suggested retail prices for agricultural products commonly sold in wet markets around the metropolis. 

The agency said, this will "allow retailers to realize reasonable profit, while ensuring that consumers are protected from profiteering.

The updated list is part of DA's Administrative Circular signed by Agriculture Secretary William Dar on Thursday, November 26, as Luzon implements a price freeze due to the pandemic and storms that ravaged the island the past month. 

RICE
 Local: 

  • Special → P50/kilo 
  • Premium →P45/kilo
  • Well-milled, P40/kilo

 Imported: 

  • Special → P52/kilo
  • Premium → P45/kilo
  • Well-milled → P36/kilo

LIVESTOCK & POULTRY

  • Beef rump → P380/kilo
  • Beef brisket → P300/kilo
  • Pork pigue/kasim → P260/kilo
  • Liempo → P290/kilo
  • Whole chicken → P140/kilo
  • Chicken egg (medium) → P6.50/piece;

FISH

  • Milkfish (bangus) → P160/kilo
  • Tilapia → P120/kilo
  • Roundscad (galunggong) imported → P140/kilo
  • Alumahan → P250/kilo

LOWLAND VEGETABLES

  • Ampalaya → P120/kilo
  • Sitaw → P100/kilo
  • Pechay (native) → P80/kilo
  • Squash → P30/kilo
  • Eggplant → P100/kilo
  • Tomato → P100/kilo

HIGHLAND VEGETABLES

  • Cabbage (Scorpio) → P70/kilo
  • Carrots → P80/kilo
  • Habitchuelas (Baguio beans) → P130/kilo
  • White potato → P70/kilo
  • Pechay (Baguio) → P80/kilo 
  • Chayote → P40/kilo

FRUITS

  • Calamansi → P50/kilo
  • Banana (lakatan) → P90/kilo 
  • Banana (latundan) → P70/kilo
  • Papaya → P60/kilo
  • Mango (carabao) → P150/kilo
  • SPICES
  • Red onion (local) → P160/kilo 
  • Red onion (imported) → P120/kilo
  • White onion (imported) → P100/kilo
  • Garlic → P90/kilo
  • Ginger → P160/kilo

OTHER BASIC ITEMS: 

  • Sugar (refined) → P50/kilo
  • Sugar (ashed) → P45/kilo
  • Sugar (brown) → P45/kilo
  • Cooking oil (palm) 350 ml → P25
  • Cooking oil (palm) 1 liter → P50

The prices, DA said will be implemented for two months or until another order regarding the SRP is issued earlier. 

Sellers who violate the SRP may be fined between P5,000 and P2 million, and be imprisoned between 5 and 15 years.

DA urged consumers to report SRP violators: (02) 8920-0925 and da.consumersprotection@gmail.com. 

