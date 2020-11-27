Coronavirus task force OKs higher load for commissioned shuttle services

A shuttle under the Office of the Vice President offers free rides for medical workers and frontliners on Aug. 4, 2020. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA — The Philippines' coronavirus task force has approved a higher passenger load for commissioned shuttle services, Malacañang said Friday, easing another restriction in an apparent bid to help the country’s battered economy recover from recession.

The inter-agency task force, in a meeting on Thursday, approved an increase in the operational capacity of commissioned shuttle services for employees of permitted offices or establishments "by allowing them to adopt a “one-seat apart” arrangement or a full seating capacity," said Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque.

The shuttles should have dividers between passengers and other health measures, he said in a statement.

The task force directed the labor and trade departments to "issue the necessary advisories for private shuttles in this regard," he said.



President Rodrigo Duterte's Cabinet in October approved a one-seat-apart rule for public vehicles.

Previous guidelines required passengers to stay one meter apart.



The Cabinet also agreed to increase the rail capacity to 50 percent from 30 percent, and increase provincial buses, motorcycle taxis, and shuttles, Roque said.

The following "Seven Commandments" will be observed in the mass transit system, he said.

The Philippines has recently relaxed some travel restrictions to help the country’s economy recover from recession.

An unabated first wave of coronavirus infections, with 424,297 cases as of Thursday, has hampered the full reopening of the Philippine economy.