Prices of lechon expected to increase on Christmas, New Year

Roasted pig or lechon baboy go for sale at the La Loma district in Brgy. Paang Bundok in Quezon City on Christmas Day, December 25, 2022. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News/File.

MANILA - Prices of lechon in La Loma, Quezon City is expected to increase this Christmas and New Year.

According to some lechon vendors, it is normal for the prices of lechon to go up during Christmas and New Year.

As to how much, this will depend on their supplier, according to Luring Atienso, one of the vendors of lechon in La Loma.



“Depende po kung ano ang ibibigay ng biyahero ang presyo nila kasi hindi natin paalam kung gaano ang itataas nila,” she said.

Maca Chua, the president of La Loma Lechoneros Association, assured that the supply will be stable during the holidays since most of the hog raisers affected by African swine fever (ASF) have already recovered.

"Palagay ko po magiging stable po compare to previous years kasi yung issue ng ASF ay medyo na-contain na, although meron pa rin na mga isolated na lugar," said Chua.

"Pero dahil sa mga program ng gobyerno natin, na-contain naman at hindi nag spread at yung mga dating nagkaroon ng culling doon sa iba't ibang mga hog growers eh naka-recover naman po, so naparami na ulit ang baboy.”



Current lechon price range is from P6,000 to P15,000.

Some costumers like Boyet Santos, who follows the tradition of having lechon on Christmas and New Year, have started saving up money as they expect an increase in prices.



“Ito kasi ang nakasanayan ng mga Pilipino, pagdating ng Pasko lahat ng iniipon natin, magkaroon lang ng lechon napakasaya na ng pamilya, “ he said.



Aside from lechon, prices of ham have also increased.

The famous ham store in Quiapo, Manila has implemented a P20 mark up on all of their ham flavors.

The traditional Christmas ham is now priced at P1,660.

The store management could not tell yet if prices will still go up as Christmas and New Year draw near.