The LRT-1 launches a train featuring a giant face mask and face shield at the front and caricatures of frontliners on the side. December 7, 2020. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA - The Light Rail Transit-1 (LRT-1) will suspend operations from December 3-4 to give way to preparations for reopening the Roosevelt Station in Quezon City.

"No LRT-1 operations on the following dates for operational readiness tests December 3 and 4, 2022," the Light Rail Manila Corporation said.

The station was temporarily closed from September 5, 2020 to pave the way for the construction of a North Triangle Common Station.

Some 5,000 to 7,000 passengers who traverse the station daily were affected by the closure.