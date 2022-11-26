Diesel prices could drop by as much as P4 next week

Motorists queue for fuel at a gas station in Pasig City on October 10, 2022. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

LPG prices due for another hike

MANILA – Diesel prices could drop by as much as P4 as industry experts forecast a big-time oil price rollback in fuel products next week.

Diesel prices are expected to fall by P3.50 to P4 next week, right in the range of the P3.70 maximum estimates by the Department of Energy.

Meanwhile, kerosene rates will have a P2.20 to P2.40 decrease, while gas prices may decrease by P1 to P1.30.

The DOE earlier cited the spike in COVID-19 cases in China, which affects their manufacturing operations and results in a decrease in demand for fuel, for the decrease in prices.

DOE director Rodela Romero earlier reiterated that the country does not have control over the price movements of fuel, as consumers fear of increasing prices later on.

"Wala tayong control doon (prices), yung presyo talaga market-based siya, kung ano 'yung nangyayari sa international market katulad ng... factors na makakaapekto para tumaas... o humatak pababa," she said during a televised briefing, Friday.

Meanwhile, LPG prices may increase by P2 to P3 per kilo on December, the second straight month LPG prices have seen an increase.

-- Report by Alvin Elchico, ABS-CBN News