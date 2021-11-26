MANILA — If he wins the presidential race in the 2022 elections, labor leader Ka Leody De Guzman plans to extend credit lines to micro, small and medium enterprises, and strengthen the country's existing competition laws.

De Guzman took part in an online event organized by Go Negosyo on Friday where he disclosed his plans for the country if he becomes president.

"Talagang malaki ang papel na ginagampanan ng ating mga maliliit na negosyo. Halos malaking porsyento ng mga establishment or mga enterprises natin ay mga small and medium enterprises," De Guzman said.

"Kaya tingin ko kailangan supportahan natin ng todo ating mga MSME para sa ganon makapag-compete sila, masustain sila."

Among his plans is creation of credit lines for MSMEs, and the strengthening of current Philippine competition laws to prevent the formation of monopolies.

"Kase tingin ko malaki yung epekto sa ating mga negosyante yung pag-monopolyo, yung pag-akyat ng mga negosyante," De Guzman said. "Nakukuha nila halos lahat ng market dahil namomonopolyo nila."

As for workers who lost their jobs due to the pandemic, he said he will provide them with public employment that will see them work in jobs that help address COVID-19.

"Dagdag na mga medical workers, dagdag na mga manpower para sa contact tracing, pag-assist ng mga isolation facilities, nang sa ganon ay matiyak na maasiste ang lahat, mache-check ang lahat, para matiyak natin na ligtas sa COVID ang ating mamayan," De Guzman said.

The Partido Lakas ng Masa standard-bearer, who is engaged in an information drive that seeks to educate Filipinos about the benefits of COVID-19 vaccines, said he sees no other way for the economy to recover than to vaccinate a majority of the public against the disease.

"Para makapag-bukas yan, kailangan mabakunahan ang marami nating kababayan para magkaroon ng herd immunity na tayo nang sa ganon makabalik na yung negosyo," he said.

De Guzman previously pledged to provide up to P125 billion in stimulus funds for MSMEs if he wins in Halalan 2022.

Business experts and government officials have deemed MSMEs as the backbone of the Philippine economy.

Amid the high unemployment rate in the country due to the COVID-19 pandemic, officials have urged the Department of Trade and Industry to boost MSMEs as it will help in reducing workless Filipinos.

