The Manila local government lights up the Christmas tree and belen in front of the Manila City Hall on November 22, 2021, in time for the holiday season. Landmarks and key public spaces around the capital all simultaneously lit their Christmas decorations. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA— Twitter said Friday Filipinos on the platform are among those driving holiday conversations that eventually translate to an increase in sales for brands as they prepare for Christmas and the New Year.

So far, there are 8 million holiday-related conversations across Southeast Asia including the Philippines, according to Twitter's annual Holiday research.

Holiday topics result in a 10 percent increase in conversations which eventually lead to an increase of 3 percent in sales, the social media platform said.

Gifting is among the most popular topics even if at least 51 percent of Filipinos on the platform remain cautious about gatherings, Twitter said, adding that the buzz begins 3 months ahead of the actual holidays or when the "Ber" months start in September.

“Holidays remain to be a joyous occasion as seen on how vibrant the conversations are on Twitter throughout the region. What's unique about the Philippines is that it's known to have the longest Christmas celebration, and our insights showcase exactly just that," Twitter Asia Pacific and Global Export Research Director Martyn U’ren said.

"Holidays are special because it is the time to connect with their loved ones, and more so, we believe it's the best time for brands to follow suit for their audience," U’ren added.

In. 2020, the Philippines saw 2.5 million holiday-related Tweets in total.

HOLIDAY SHOPPING TRENDS IN PH

With less cash to spend during the pandemic, 42 percent of shoppers in the Philippines are looking for deals while 35 percent are looking for gift suggestions, Twitter said.

Meanwhile, at least 36 percent of Filipinos on the platform are also looking for heartwarming holiday content, it added.

At least 38 percent of Filipinos struggle to find the "perfect gift" so they engage in conversations about holiday shopping while 33 percent discover deals and promos through the platform, Twitter said.

Some 43 percent of Filipinos on Twitter get inspiration from topics they follow and 32 percent from trending topics and hashtags, it added.

Based on the conversations, 42 percent of Filipinos on Twitter are particularly looking at purchasing tech products. When choosing gifts, they consider price and good reviews the most, the study showed.

Brands, meanwhile, can leverage from the conversation by intensifying campaigns, participating in the conversations, and connecting with users, Twitter said.

Since 2020, gatherings were reduced in size in order to minimize the spread of COVID-19. Celebrations also shifted online with Zoom birthdays and weddings.

Despite mobility restrictions, Filipinos sought ways to shop using e-commerce sites, social media market places and other online resources.

