PHirst Park Homes debuts in Pampanga with P1.9-B dev't in Magalang

Artist's rendition of PHirst Park Homes Magalang in Pampanga. Handout

MANILA - PHirst Park Homes Inc, the affordable homes unit of the Century Properties Group (CPG) on Thursday said it launched a 10-hectare project in Magalang, Pampanga to cater to home seekers in the area.

The P1.9 billion development is located in Brgy. Santo Rosario and accessible through the Magalang-Mabalacat Road and will initially offer 556 affordable house and lot units, expandable in a few years, PHirst Park Homes said.

“PHirst Park Homes is culminating the year with the very positive reception on the much-anticipated launch of our Pampanga project. Aside from CALABARZON, we are eyeing projects in the key growth areas of Central Luzon where there continues to be strong demand. We are on track with our development plans as more Filipinos recognize the value of home ownership as a primary essential and a way to provide a safe and secure place for their families,” PPHI President Ricky Celis said in a statement.

CPG said it capped the year with the launch of two projects amounting to a total of 1,079 homes valued at P1.9 billion, which includes the Magalang project.

PHirst Park Homes Magalang is near 3 hospitals, 6 schools, 3 supermarkets and several dining establishments, and is a 30-minute drive to the Clark International Airport and SM City Clark, it said.

The project offers four housing types which include a 40-square meter Calista End, an 80-square meter Calista Pair, a 40-square meter Calista Mid, and a 54-square meter single-attached Unna.

Home prices start at P1.5 million.

PPHI said it sold 6,916 out of 8,251 house and lot units in its inventory with a total sales value of P12.7 billion.