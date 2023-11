Motorists queue for fuel at a gas station in Pasig City in October 2022. ABS-CBN News/Mark Demayo, file

MANILA — Petroleum prices are geared for a slight increase next week despite estimates that forecast a slight decrease at the pumps.

Diesel prices will increase by P0.20 to P0.50 per liter.

Gasoline prices may stay steady or increase by P0.30 per liter.

Meanwhile, kerosene prices will increase by P0.30 to P0.50 per liter.

Estimates previously forecast a modest P0.13 cut in gasoline prices.

— With a report by Alvin Elchico, ABS-CBN News