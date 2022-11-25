A woman wearing a face mask walks under a row of gates at Hie Shrine in Tokyo, Japan on Jan. 7, 2021 amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Philip Fong, AFP/File

MANILA — AirAsia Philippines will include the Japanese capital, Tokyo, in its active international destinations in 2023, the company said Friday.

The airline's Manila-Tokyo flight will start on February 1, 2023, via the Narita International Airport.

"Tokyo is the second Japanese destination of the airline as it commences its tri-weekly Manila-Osaka route on December 06, 2022," it noted.

AirAsia said it is now accepting forward bookings for Manila-Tokyo (Narita) travels through its website and app, adding that an introductory promo will be opened from Nov. 28 to Dec. 4, 2022.

"The #FlyAirAsia to Japan promo brings down the price of bookings for Tokyo and Osaka to as low as Php 4,888 for travels happening from 01 February 2023 to 31 March 2023," it also said.

With the addition of Tokyo, AirAsia Philippines now has 10 active international city destinations.

"By adding our Manila-Tokyo route, we are well positioned to achieve full recovery for international operations early next year," said AirAsia Philippines Chief Executive Officer Ricky Isla.

Last October, Japan reopened its doors to tourists after more than 2 years of strict COVID-19 restrictions.