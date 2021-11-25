Lacson: National ID system could help solve unemployment

MANILA - Presidential aspirant and Senator Panfilo Lacson on Thursday said the country should consider striking a balance between improving the salaries of workers and its inflationary effect.

Lacson, who was asked about raising workers' wages, believes this is a complicated problem and may never be solved by a single approach. Lacson said if he wins the presidency in the upcoming elections, he would begin with the problem of skills mismatch and unemployment.

He thinks this could be solved if a faster rollout of the national ID system is in place, a law he and his running mate, vice presidential aspirant and Senate President Vicente Sotto III authored.

"Kailangang madaliin para nang sa ganoon ‘yung database natin malinaw at saka kitang-kita ‘yung skills ng tao para ma-i-match mo doon sa mga job opportunities para mabawasan natin ‘yung rate of unemployment. Kasi ‘pag mataas ‘yung ating employment rate, ibig sabihin ‘non tataas ‘yung antas ng ating pangangalakal at ‘yung pagka medyo export—nag-e-export na tayo, palagay ko, may karapatan na tayo para magtaas ng ating wages,” said Lacson.

In the meantime, the government may focus on stop-gap measures while encouraging to go back to their work after the series of lockdowns enforced during the pandemic.

"I-encourage natin ‘yung mga kababayan natin na talagang bumalik sa trabaho. Kaya nag-o-open up tayo. ‘Yung lockdown, ‘yan ang kalaban ng ekonomiya eh,” said Lacson.