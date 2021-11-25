MANILA - Businesses handling data of Filipinos were urged to invest in their cybersecurity measures commensurate to the size of data they acquire, authorities said Thursday after S&R Membership Shopping reported a data breach.

Cybercrimes cannot be prevented but companies should always be prepared, National Privacy Commission's Raymund Liboro told Teleradyo.

"Hindi naman kasalanan na mabreach ka o ma-hack ka. Kasalanan ang maging pabaya. Minsan kahit may ginawa kang mga measures ay mapapasok ka pa," Liboro said.

(It's not a crime to experience a breach or a hack but it becomes a fault when companies are negligent. Sometimes, even with measures, you can still get attacked)

"Kung malaki po ang database, kailangan gastusan niyo ho yan," he added.

(If you have a huge database, you should invest on that)

Liboro said the agency is closely monitoring the S&R data breach which compromised the personal details of at least 22,000 individuals.

S&R earlier said name, birthdate and gender were among the information obtained but financial data such as credit card numbers were encrypted and were not compromised.