Some customers to see earlier service restoration: Maynilad

Watch more in iWantTFC

MANILA - Maynilad said Wednesday some of its customers experiencing rotational water interruptions will see gradual restoration of services even before Nov. 29.

Jennifer Rufo, Maynilad Head of Corporate Communications Services, said this is due to current pressure build up in water pipelines, which will flow immediately as the company cleans their third and last basin.

"Mula ngayon hanggang to Nov. 29, pag natapos na po ang cleaning natin ng huling basin, meron na pong pressure buildup na sa ating pipelines after mapuno ang ating reservoirs. In the course of the 5 days, yung service interruption na nararanasan ng affected areas po paikli ng paikli po yan gradually. Yung ibang lugar, earlier ng Nov 29, ma-re-restore ang kanilang tubig," Rufo said in an interview with TeleRadyo on Wednesday.

(There is pressure buildup in our pipelines after our reservoirs are filled. In the course of 5 days until Nov 29, service interruption will decrease gradually and other areas will experience earlier restoration of services.)

Rufo noted that the first and second basins were already cleared and fully operational as of Wednesday morning.

Maynilad has earlier extended water service interruptions to Nov. 29 as the removal of sludge was taking longer than expected.

The west zone water concessionaire is asking for patience from its customers as they continue to remove the sludge until Nov. 29.

Rufo is strongly advising affected customers to filter unclear water by covering their taps with a clean cloth to be replaced regularly. Water for drinking should be boiled first, she said.

Areas in Metro Manila and Luzon experienced water interruptions and blackouts during the onslaught of Typhoon Ulysses earlier in the month.

Some of Maynilad's customers are still experiencing extended water service interruptions as sludge accumulation led to clogging and causing limitations in water flow.