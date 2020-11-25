SM to open first mall in Zamboanga City with 'SM City Mindpro'

Artist’s Rendition of "SM City Mindpro" in Zamboanga. Handout

MANILA - SM Prime on Tuesday said it is set to open its first mall in Zamboanga City, its seventh mall in Mindanao called "SM City Mindpro".

With nearly 38,000 square meters of floor area, SM City Mindpro in Zamboanga is situated at the heart of the downtown area along La Purisima Street, Zamboanga City.

The mall, opening on Friday, will serve as "a center of convergence for economic, social and cultural activities of Zamboangueños," SM Prime said.

"The opening of SM City Mindpro in Zamboanga is a testament to the flourishing economic activities in Mindanao boosting the confidence of SM Prime to continue its expansion plans in the region. We are delighted to welcome our fellow Zamboangueños to this newest SM mall, and assure every one of safety protocols implemented in accordance to government guidelines,” SM Prime President Jeffrey Lim said in a statement.

SM City Mindpro in Zamboanga will have four levels of mixed local and foreign brands, offering 90 percent of space for lease.

It will also feature SM's own brand lines such as The SM Store, SM Supermarket, Uniqlo, Sports Central, Watsons, SurPlus, Ace Hardware and BDO, as well as SM Cinema, SM Cyberzone, and a carpark.

Earlier this month, SM Prime opened its first mall in CARAGA region with SM City Butuan, a testament to the robust growth in Mindanao and the company's belief that malls will still remain relevant despite the boom in online shopping moving forward.