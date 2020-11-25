DOF says most LGU projects for P1-B climate change fund fail screening

Residents wade through thick mud in Kasiglahan Village, Barangay San Jose, Rodriguez town, Rizal a week after Typhoon Ulysses struck, November 19, 2020. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - The Department of Finance said most of the projects proposed by local governments for a climate change adaptation fund failed to pass screening because of incomplete documents or ineligibility.



The DOF said the government’s P1-billion People’s Survival Fund (PSF) was intended to support LGUs’ climate change related programs and projects, on top of their yearly appropriations.



Some of the projects and activities eligible for PSF support are water resources management, land management, agriculture and fisheries, and health, along with other activities that serve as guarantee for the risk insurance needs of farmers, agricultural workers and other stakeholders, the DOF said.



But so far the PSF Board chaired by the DOF has approved only P310.34 million-worth of projects under the 2016 national budget benefiting six municipalities, mostly in Mindanao.

Of this, only P147.46 million has been disbursed to the LGUs due to delays in project implementation caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, natural disasters affecting the project sites, and the conduct of national elections, the DOF said.



To encourage more LGUs to access the climate change fund, the PSF Board has simplified the requirements for submitting a valid proposal, the DOF said.



“The original 14 requirements were reduced to only four: 1) letter of intent, 2) accomplished project proposal template, 3) annual investment plan (AIP), and 4) adaptation references (any of the following: Climate Risk and Vulnerability Assessments, enhanced Climate Change Adaptation-Disaster Risk Reduction (CCA-DRR) Comprehensive Land Use/Development plans or Local Climate Change Action Plan).”



The DOF said that in the meantime, interested applicants may ask assistance from the Climate Change Commission.