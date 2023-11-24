Tokyo stocks open higher on weaker yen, Israel-Hamas cease-fire

A person counting Japanese 10,000 yen banknotes in Tokyo on June 8, 2022. Behrouz Mehri, AFP

TOKYO -- Tokyo stocks opened higher Friday on buying of exporters as the yen continued to weaken against the U.S. dollar, while sentiment improved ahead of a four-day cease-fire in the Israel-Hamas war.

In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 263.53 points, or 0.79 percent, from Wednesday to 33,715.36. The broader Topix index was up 15.35 points, or 0.65 percent, at 2,393.54. Japanese and U.S. financial markets were closed Thursday for national holidays.

On the top-tier Prime Market, gainers were led by transportation equipment, nonferrous metal and insurance issues.

At 9 a.m., the dollar fetched 149.62-65 yen compared with 149.45-55 yen in London at 4 p.m. Thursday.

The euro was quoted at $1.0904-0905 and 163.15-19 yen against $1.0905-0915 and 163.05-10 yen in London late Thursday afternoon.

