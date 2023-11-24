A prize pool of over P1.1 million is at stake as Singapore-based Web3 gaming platform Aura has partnered with Yield Guild Games during its Web3 Games Summit in Bonifacio Global City, Taguig.

Aura will feature popular Web3 games like Zed Run, held on its Wager platform, and Aura Dollar Deals.

“As the platinum sponsor, we’re committed to making the YGG Web3 Games Summit an exciting experience. Our focus on hosting Web3 gaming tournaments is a reflection of our commitment to fostering competition, skill development, and spreading Web3 gaming knowledge within the community. The total prize pool is not just an incentive; it's a recognition of the talent in the Web3 gaming space,” Aura Founder Abin Arjun said.

The summit, will run until November 25 and will feature gamers, investors, protocols, exchanges, and game developers.

Among the summit's attendees include streamer and content creator Een Mercado and PBA player Jared Dillinger.