Calamity loan available for quake, flood victims: Pag-IBIG

MANILA -- The Pag-IBIG Fund on Friday said victims of a powerful Mindanao quake and the flooding in Eastern Samar can avail of calamity loans from them.

A powerful earthquake that rattled Mindanao last week has triggered at least 120 aftershocks as of Thursday.

Meanwhile, parts of northern Samar were submerged in flood after a shear line brought rains to the area.

In a statement, the Home Development Mutual Fund (HDMF) said eligible members may borrow up to 80 percent of their total Pag-IBIG Savings.

The loan is offered at 5.95 percent per annum, which is the lowest rate in the market. The loan is payable over a period of up to three years, with a grace period of three months--which means the initial payment is due only on the fourth month after the loan is released.

Quake and flood victims may avail of a loan within 90 days from the date when an area has been declared under a state of calamity.

RELATED STORY: