

MANILA — The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Thursday warned the public against putting their money in Frutas Comida Zamboanga.

"Records show that Frutas Comida is not registered with the SEC as a corporation or partnership, nor is it authorized to solicit investments from the public," the SEC said in a statement.

The regulatory agency added that Frutas Comida has not secured the necessary license to see securities or solicit investments as prescribed under Section 8 of Republic Act No. 8799, or The Securities Regulation Code.

“In view thereof, the public is hereby advised to exercise caution in dealing with any individual or group of persons soliciting investments for and on behalf allegedly of Frutas Comida Zamboanga," it said.

The SEC Enforcement and Investor Protection Department also cautioned the public not to invest or to stop investing in the investment scheme being offered by any individuals claiming to represent Frutas Comida.

It warned that those who act as salesmen, brokers, dealers or agents or claim to act as such on behalf of the company in selling or convincing people to invest may be prosecuted and held criminally liable.

They may be penalized with a maximum fine of P5 million or a penalty of 21 years of imprisonment.

The SEC said the firm's scheme involves the sale and offer of securities to the public in the form of investment contracts, "whereby a person invests his money in a common enterprise and is led to expect profits primarily from the efforts of others."