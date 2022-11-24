MANILA — A motorcycle-taxi company on Thursday urged lawmakers to confirm vehicles in its industry as public transportation.

In a press statement, the firm Move It said motorcycle taxi operations in the country are currently under a pilot study alongside Angkas and JoyRide.

The pilot run would aid legislators in crafting laws allowing motorcycle taxis on the road, the company added.

The statement came after a House public hearing on Wednesday where regulators, lawmakers, and transport stakeholders discussed proposals surrounding the safety and efficiency of motorcycle taxis.

Move It also wanted legislators to "open the field to more industry players in order to address the needs of commuters for affordable, safe, and reliable mode of public transportation."

ACQUISITION DEAL

Move It also said its acquisition deal with Grab Philippines was "above board."

Various groups have called out Grab for its alleged backdoor entry into the motorcycle taxi service with its acquisition of Move It.

The firms defended their deal before a House panel Wednesday saying they are compliant with rules set by the Technical Working Group overseeing the pilot implementation of motorcycle taxis.

"Lawmakers pointed out that there is no need to review and dispute Grab's acquisition of Move It as the latter maintains the several qualifying parameters set by the TWG [Technical Working Group] even after it was acquired by Grab," Move It said in a statement.

Move It added that the Philippine Competition Commission maintained its position that the acquisition deal "fosters better competition in the MC Taxi industry currently dominated by Angkas, and falls below the threshold required for PCC’s purview."

In August, Grab announced it acquired Move It's business operations.

"Panahon na po na isantabi natin ang iringan sa motorcycle taxi, at tutukan natin ang pagsasabatas nito para sa ating mga riders at pasahero," Juan said.

(It's time that we set aside our differences on motorcycle taxis and focus our energies on legalizing them for our riders and customers.)