MANILA - Home improvement items, mobile phones and clothes were among the best selling items during the recently concluded Lazada 11.11 sale, the e-commerce platform said Wednesday.

Over 3 million home and living items were sold on the day or "enough for every member of the Home Buddies Facebook community," Lazada said in a statement, referring to a Facebook group which has millions of members.

Meanwhile, Filipinos checked out a total of 2.3 million clothing items or close to 1 million TikTok OOTDs (outfit of the day), Lazada said.

In the first 11 minutes, shoppers in the country bought at least 30,000 mobile phones, higher than 2.5 times compared to last year, it added.

"As more Filipinos embrace a digital economy, we are heartened to see more of our partner brands and sellers leveraging Lazada’s 11.11 as an avenue to effectively reach more new consumers in the country, and increase engagement to drive sales for their business," Lazada Philippines CEO Ray Alimurung said.

Lazada said a total of 1 billion minutes were spent by consumers on the app across the region. Some 800,000 sellers and brands in region also participated, it said.

Out of the total 200,000 were micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) in the Philippines which Lazada said was equivalent to "going through 8,000 malls with 100 stores in it within 24 hours."

At least P126 million worth of total discounts from Lazada Bonus on the app were collected while some P308 million cashback was earned, the platform said.

The use of Lazada Wallet was also up 15 times on 11.11 compared to its daily average.

Filipinos stuck at home found comfort in decluttering, organizing and beautifying their homes during the pandemic. Other stores such as Wilcon Depot and the Swedish furniture maker IKEA have reported the same trend.

E-commerce, logistics delivery, as well as cashless payments, accelerated during the pandemic as consumers sought safer ways to transact day to day.

