MANILA - Globe Telecom on Wednesday called for improved collaboration among stakeholders, regulators and concerned platforms in efforts against SMS-related phishing scams.

Globe, along with other telcos, banks and online retail platforms met with the National Privacy Commission on Wednesday.

"We need to improve private sector partnerships on top of what has already been a robust public sector enablement through the National Privacy Commission. Strength in numbers is key," said Globe chief information security officer Anton Bonifacio.

Mobile users in the country have recently reported receiving spam messages offering job opportunities, raffles or promotions. The NPC said most of these are likely scams.

Globe said it has collaborated with banks and e-commerce sites such as Shopee and Lazada to fight scams and other fraudulent activities to protect its customer network.

Partner companies report fake numbers, spoofed sender names and websites. This information is used by Globe to block erring mobile numbers, it said.

"Globe fights spam every day," said Globe data protection officer Irish Salandanan-Almeida.

Fraud prevention and detection are part of Globe's efforts to combat spam and to protect customers, which allows them to transact worry-free, she added.

Globe said it has complied with an earlier National Telecommunications Commission order to warn customers about dubious text messages.

The NTC earlier urged telcos to use their text blast capabilities to send out a message warning users about SMS-phishing attempts.

