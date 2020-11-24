Smart says completes rollout of 'Voice over LTE' for clearer, uninterrupted calls

MANILA - Smart Communications said Tuesday its customers can now have clearer, uninterrupted calls with the completion of its "voice over LTE" rollout.

The Voice over LTE or VoLTE enables the use of superior LTE network for phone calls.

VoLTE, the first fully IP-based carrier-grade voice service, allows for high-definition phone calls by using LTE networks. Smart noted VoLTE to VoLTE calls are "crystal-clear, with almost no background noise."

Aside from high-quality calls, the Pangilinan-led telco said VoLTE also allows users to make or receive phone calls seamlessly while using mobile data applications at the same time.

"VoLTE and VoWiFi are for clearer calls - it is that simple. Our VoLTE rollout is very much in line with our commitment to simplify the lives of our customers by making cutting-edge mobile technology more accessible. This service is made possible by Smart's superior mobile data network, which we continuously reinforce to stay ahead of our customers’ needs," said Jane Basas, SVP and Head of Consumer Wireless Business at Smart.

Both Smart Prepaid and Smart Signature subscribers would need a VoLTE-capable smartphone and a Smart LTE SIM to activate VoLTE, the company said.

To make VoLTE calls, subscribers need to enable VoLTE in their phone’s settings, and can proceed with using their phone’s native dialer to make calls – no separate app needed.

VoLTE-capable smartphones today include Samsung Galaxy S8, S9, S10, and S20 lines, Note 8, 9, and 10, the new Galaxy Z Flip and the midrange Galaxy A series, as well as Huawei Mate 10, Mate 20, Mate 20 Pro, P30 series, and the Y5 2019, among others.

Aside from VoLTE, Smart has also rolled out Voice-over-Wifi (VoWiFi) or Wi-Fi calling service to subscribers where users can call or text using their smartphone's native dialer and messaging option through Wi-Fi connection, without having to install another app.

Smart VoLTE service is powered by Smart LTE, which currently covers 95 percent of the population, PLDT earlier said.

PLDT-Smart said they are on track to spend P70 billion in capital this year to improve mobile network and internet connection nationwide.