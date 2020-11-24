Maynilad extends service interruptions to Nov. 29 as sludge removal taking 'longer than expected'

MANILA - Maynilad on Tuesday said it will extend rotational water service interruptions to Nov. 29 as the removal of sludge is taking longer than expected.

Maynilad said three of its sedimentation basins at La Mesa Treatment Plant were affected by sludge accumulation due to the highly turbid raw water brought by Ulysses.

One is now fully operational, the second cleared of sludge and is now being refilled.

However it said, the third basin is "taking longer than expected" due to the amount of accumulated sludge.

"Per our latest estimate, it will take another five days to get the last basin working fully, ramp up production, refill all major reservoirs, and build up pressure in the pipelines," Maynilad said in its latest advisory.

Metro Manila's west zone water concessionaire said it will have to extend service interruptions by 5 more days to ensure customers will receive ample water supply despite reduced production of its water treatment facilities.

"Over the course of the next few days up to Nov 29, the actual service interruption schedules that our customers will experience will gradually shorten with the continued build-up of pressure in the pipelines. In most areas, water service will be fully restored prior to that date, leaving only the farthest and highest points of our concession area to experience the scheduled interruptions right up to Nov 29," it said.

Maynilad said will continue deploying mobile tankers to deliver potable water and advised customers to expect some discoloration in water supply once service resumes.

"Customers may also cover their faucet with a clean white cloth to serve as filter, making sure to regularly replace the cloth as needed. Water intended for drinking should be boiled first," it said.