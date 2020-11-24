Free rice for every 6 bottles of beer? Here's what people say

MANILA - San Miguel Corp. is offering Filipinos something to enjoy during their supply runs amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The beermaker on Tuesday announced that the public can get half a kilo of rice for free for every 6 bottles of San Miguel Pale Pilsen they buy at selected sari-sari stores or community-based retailers.

"Available in participating sari-sari stores in areas without liquor ban," it said in a Facebook post.

Filipinos were quick to react at the promo announcement.

"Para sa mga nag-uulam nang pulutan (For those who eat pulutan)," a netizen quipped. Pulutan is a Filipino word for food or snacks provided as an accompaniment to alcoholic drinks.

Another one said: "Dapat pala sang dosena bilihin ko parang isang kilo kulang yung 1/2 kilo sa pamilya ko ayokong ayoko na gugutom pamilya ko."

(I should buy a dozen to get 1 kilo of rice free, 1/2 kilo isn't enough, I don't want my family to starve.)

"Isang sako target ko... ilang bote kaya bibilhin ko," another said.

(My target is one sack. How many bottles should I buy?)

The promo will run until Nov. 15, 2021.