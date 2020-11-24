Coming soon: Fruitas to offer dairy, soy-based ice cream

MANILA – Food and beverage kiosk operator Fruitas Holdings Inc said Tuesday it will soon offer two premium ice cream brands in the market.

A dairy-based ice cream line will be available under its Fruitas brand, while a soy-based ice cream line will be known as Soy & Bean, the company said.

Both ice cream lines will be sold at Babot’s Farm and Soy & Bean stores in Metro Manila starting this week, and will be made available through online delivery via CocoDelivery, it said.

It will also be launched at certain kiosks in the next few days, it added.

The ice cream products will be all-natural without preservatives and artificial flavoring, handcrafted, and locally made in the Philippines.

"Ice cream has long been the go-to dessert of Filipinos. Ice cream gives them comfort and reminds them of their childhood, family, and home. Recognizing this customer need, Fruitas came up with two new premium ice cream lines which will certainly make Filipinos happy, yet keep them healthy at the same time," Lester Yu, Fruitas Holdings President and Chief Executive Officer, said.

Fruitas Ice Cream will come in eight flavors: Mango Bananarama, Mango Melon, Strawberry Calamansi, Four Seasons (Dalandan, Banana, Papaya, Mango), Strawberry Melon, Mango Pineapple, Dark Chocolate and Benguet Highlands Coffee. The fruit-based flavors will have real fruit bits, it said.

Soy and Bean Ice Cream, on the other hand, will be lactose-free with Classic Soy, Chocolate Soy, and Coffee Soy as the introductory flavors.

The company reopened close to 800 outlets in its kiosk network after pandemic quarantines and limitations.



As of November, Fruitas also opened near 20 community stores, under the Babot’s Farm and Soy & Bean brands, and is seen to reach 30 stores by the end of 2020 and 100 by the end of next year.

The company is known for its kiosk brands such as Fruitas, Johnn Lemon, Buko Loco, Juice Avenue, The Mango Farm and many more.