Angkas gets DOTr nod to operate until Dec. 9



MANILA - Ride-hailing firm Angkas can now resume motorcycle taxi operations until Dec. 9 as it secured on Tuesday a provisional authority to operate under the extended Motorcycle Taxi Pilot Program.

The Department of Transportation's Technical Working Group for Motorcycle Taxis said Angkas still needs to comply with some requirements such as the use of thermal scanners, background checks on their drivers, and giving of insurance to both riders and passengers.

The government earlier banned motorcycle taxis as close contact increases risk of COVID-19 infection.

In response to health and safety concerns, some 6,435 riders of Angkas have undergone confirmatory coronavirus tests, while 1,000 drivers each of JoyRide and MoveIt also underwent swabbing.

The DOTr requires cashless transactions and approved barriers from all motorcycle taxi players, according to Transportation Assistant Secretary Goddes Hope Libiran.

She added that passengers are required to wear a face mask, helmet and must be prepared to fill up a health declaration form.

