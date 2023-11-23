Malaysia, Brunei back PH moves to develop its halal industry

Diplomats from Malaysia and Brunei expressed their support for the Philippines on Wednesday as the country looks to develop its halal industry.

Speaking during the Philippine Halal Economy Festival, Malaysian Ambassador to the Philippines Dato' Abdul Malik Melvin Castelino bin Anthony urged the Philippines to look into the different aspects of the halal ecosystem, especially the supply chain.

"We need also to look into various aspects of the (halal) ecosystem that need to be developed— from the supply chain, from the manufacturing, to certification, and logistics," he said.

Meanwhile Brunei Darussalam Ambassador Megawati Dato Paduka Haji Manan said Brunei and the Philippines can partner in areas of food, services, pharmaceutical, and healthcare tourism.

Trade Secretary Alfredo Pascual welcomed their support and acknowledged the need to improve the production of halal products in the Philippines to make them more suitable for export.

“Sa BARMM, halimbawa, meron na silang historical experience sa pag-produce ng halal products. Kailangan lang ma-develop, maayos na ma-produce nila na pang-export market. Ibig sabihin niyan, kailangan 'yung export-quality: consistent na me-maintain na high-quality, 'yung packaging maayos,” he said.

“At 'yung brand ay kailangan makilala dahil 'yung brand ang importante na palatandaan na pag bumili ng isang produkto, may assurance na quality ang produkto na 'yun,” added Pascual.

This comes as the Philippines eyes a bigger share in the $7 trillion global halal market, which includes food, pharmaceutical, tourism, Islamic financing, modest fashion, cosmetics, and recreation.

The DTI said it is particularly looking to empower medium, small and micro enterprises to become halal-certified so that they can sell their products both domestically and abroad.